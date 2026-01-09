IAEA Pushes for Ceasefire Zone Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency has initiated talks to establish a temporary ceasefire zone near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This move comes after military activities resulted in damage to one of the two high-voltage power lines, as confirmed by Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in a statement released on Friday.

Director General Grossi emphasized that the IAEA is maintaining communication with both Russian and Ukrainian authorities. The aim is to facilitate necessary repairs safely and diminish the potential risk of a nuclear incident as military operations have intensified around this crucial site.

The pressing situation underscores the urgent need for a secure environment to conduct necessary maintenance work, as tensions in the region continue to pose a threat to nuclear safety.