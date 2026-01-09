Left Menu

IAEA Pushes for Ceasefire Zone Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

The IAEA is consulting to create a ceasefire zone at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after military activity damaged power lines. Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi stated the agency is working with Russian and Ukrainian authorities to ensure safe repairs and minimize nuclear accident risks.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has initiated talks to establish a temporary ceasefire zone near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This move comes after military activities resulted in damage to one of the two high-voltage power lines, as confirmed by Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in a statement released on Friday.

Director General Grossi emphasized that the IAEA is maintaining communication with both Russian and Ukrainian authorities. The aim is to facilitate necessary repairs safely and diminish the potential risk of a nuclear incident as military operations have intensified around this crucial site.

The pressing situation underscores the urgent need for a secure environment to conduct necessary maintenance work, as tensions in the region continue to pose a threat to nuclear safety.

