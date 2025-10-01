Crisis at Zaporizhzhia: Nuclear Safety in Peril Amidst Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has raised alarms over the deteriorating conditions at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, highlighting critical circumstances following Russian shelling.

The damage has incapacitated a crucial power line required to keep the nuclear reactor cool and prevent a potential meltdown.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports ongoing efforts to mediate between the conflicting sides, seeking to restore the power link as diesel generators provide temporary emergency power but cannot ensure long-term safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)