Crisis at Zaporizhzhia: Nuclear Safety in Peril Amidst Conflict
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy announced a critical situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station due to shelling damaging a power line vital for cooling reactors. The IAEA is negotiating with both parties to restore power, warning that current reliance on diesel generators is unsustainable for nuclear safety.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has raised alarms over the deteriorating conditions at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, highlighting critical circumstances following Russian shelling.
The damage has incapacitated a crucial power line required to keep the nuclear reactor cool and prevent a potential meltdown.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports ongoing efforts to mediate between the conflicting sides, seeking to restore the power link as diesel generators provide temporary emergency power but cannot ensure long-term safety.
