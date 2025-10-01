Left Menu

Global News Round-up: Top Stories from Around the World

The U.S. begins deporting Iranians under Trump's policies; Princess Anne supports Ukraine amidst war; Yemen's Houthis target U.S. oil firms; IAEA tackles Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant crisis; Chilean town deals with mining-induced sinkhole; Glencore combats mine fire; U.S. approves rocket sale to Australia; Trump's trade stance remains unchanged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 05:22 IST
The U.S. administration has initiated the deportation of around 400 Iranians as part of President Donald Trump's immigration policies. The group consists of individuals with criminal records and those who entered the U.S. illegally, and they are expected to travel from the U.S. to Qatar before reaching Tehran.

Buckingham Palace reported that Princess Anne visited Ukraine to show solidarity with children affected by war. During her visit to Kyiv, she met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss Britain's continued support for Ukraine.

Yemen's Houthi group has announced sanctions against U.S. oil companies, including Chevron and ExxonMobil. The organization's affiliated Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center issued sanctions against several U.S. companies and executives over their operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

