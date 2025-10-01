Left Menu

Ineffective Measures: Australia's Gas Crisis Deepens

The Australian government's policies to increase domestic gas supply and lower prices have been ineffective, as stated by the ACCC. Interventions have not improved energy security, and market inefficiencies have increased the risk of a gas shortfall, especially in southern states by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 01-10-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 10:16 IST
Ineffective Measures: Australia's Gas Crisis Deepens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian government's efforts to enhance domestic gas supply and reduce prices are falling short, according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). The commission's recent report highlights that interventions have not brought significant improvements to the market.

Amendments made to the Australian Domestic Gas Security Mechanism and agreements with liquefied natural gas exporters to introduce uncontracted gas into the domestic market have not yielded the desired results. Even though additional gas has been supplied, there remains no significant enhancement in energy security or affordability.

The ACCC points out that changes to the gas supply mechanism in 2023 have reduced incentives for LNG producers, complicating the situation and amplifying the risk of supply shortages in Australia's southern states by 2026, despite the country exporting more gas than it consumes.

TRENDING

1
Jacob Bethell: England's Rising Cricket Star

Jacob Bethell: England's Rising Cricket Star

 Global
2
Bengaluru Construction Site Tragedy Sparks Safety Concerns

Bengaluru Construction Site Tragedy Sparks Safety Concerns

 India
3
Spin's Pivotal Role in Australian Cricket: Nathan Lyon's Insight

Spin's Pivotal Role in Australian Cricket: Nathan Lyon's Insight

 Australia
4
At least 69 people have been killed in an earthquake that hit the Philippines Tuesday night, AP reports quoting official.

At least 69 people have been killed in an earthquake that hit the Philippine...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

Quiet Skies Ahead: Machine Learning Enables Noise-Aware UAM Flight Planning

Defeating Meningitis by 2030: WHO’s Roadmap for South-East Asia Gains Momentum

Sustaining Peace: Embedding Dialogue and Trust in Governance Beyond Crisis Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025