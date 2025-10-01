Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Unveils State-level Wildlife Week to Promote Human-Wildlife Coexistence

Madhya Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, inaugurates Wildlife Week at Van Vihar National Park, Bhopal, with a focus on human-wildlife coexistence. Events include vehicle-free zones, public participation activities, and awards. The celebration from October 1-7 features diverse competitions and interactive workshops, promoting awareness and conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 10:44 IST
Van Vihar National Park (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to launch the State-level Wildlife Week at Vihar Veethika, Van Vihar National Park, Bhopal on Wednesday. Accompanied by the inauguration of a photo exhibit titled 'India's Wildlife: Their Habitat and Mutual Communication,' Yadav will also introduce tourist vehicles for the Satpura Tiger Reserve and present the Wildlife Conservation Awards.

The official statement highlights that Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park annually hosts a grand Wildlife Week from October 1 to October 7. This year's theme is 'Human-Wildlife Coexistence.' As part of the initiative, private vehicles will be banned in the park, with tourists offered golf carts and bicycles for their tours.

A series of events aims at raising public awareness and engagement, including 'Run for Wildlife,' bird watching, butterfly watching, and debate competitions. Special activities will enhance involvement, such as a painting competition for school, college, and differently-abled students. The diverse program underscores Madhya Pradesh's ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

Quiet Skies Ahead: Machine Learning Enables Noise-Aware UAM Flight Planning

Defeating Meningitis by 2030: WHO’s Roadmap for South-East Asia Gains Momentum

Sustaining Peace: Embedding Dialogue and Trust in Governance Beyond Crisis Response

