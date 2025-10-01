Madhya Pradesh Unveils State-level Wildlife Week to Promote Human-Wildlife Coexistence

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to launch the State-level Wildlife Week at Vihar Veethika, Van Vihar National Park, Bhopal on Wednesday. Accompanied by the inauguration of a photo exhibit titled 'India's Wildlife: Their Habitat and Mutual Communication,' Yadav will also introduce tourist vehicles for the Satpura Tiger Reserve and present the Wildlife Conservation Awards.

The official statement highlights that Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park annually hosts a grand Wildlife Week from October 1 to October 7. This year's theme is 'Human-Wildlife Coexistence.' As part of the initiative, private vehicles will be banned in the park, with tourists offered golf carts and bicycles for their tours.

A series of events aims at raising public awareness and engagement, including 'Run for Wildlife,' bird watching, butterfly watching, and debate competitions. Special activities will enhance involvement, such as a painting competition for school, college, and differently-abled students. The diverse program underscores Madhya Pradesh's ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)