Mystery Child Deaths in Chhindwara: District on High Alert
Six children have died in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, prompting a comprehensive investigation. Officials suspect the deaths may relate to a drug combination. Precautionary measures are in place, including a Rapid Response team. Parents are advised to consult certified doctors and ensure their children consume pure water and nutritious food.
- Country:
- India
In Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, six child fatalities have been reported over the past month, prompting a thorough investigation by the district administration. Officials, including District Magistrate Sheelendra Singh, confirmed that while cases emerged from September 4, no new incidents have been reported in the last two days.
District authorities have called in a Rapid Response and Diagnosis team from Bhopal to aid in the investigation, alongside medicine experts examining the impact of drug combinations. Officials stress the administration's vigilance and the health department's proactive stance in addressing the situation.
A comprehensive meeting involving medical college professors, pediatric experts, and district doctors revealed no indications of vector-borne viral infections. However, suspicions arise over possible issues related to drug combinations. Parents are urged to avoid uncertified medical practices and ensure children receive clean water and nutritious meals.
(With inputs from agencies.)