Russia Boosts LNG Exports to China Amid Cooperative Energy Expansion

Russia plans to significantly increase LNG exports to China from Arctic LNG 2 and Sakhalin 2 projects. Despite Western sanctions, the projects have been operational. Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev highlighted progress in energy cooperation with China and India and announced new initiatives in oil production and nuclear energy.

Updated: 01-10-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 11:14 IST
Russia Boosts LNG Exports to China Amid Cooperative Energy Expansion
Russia is gearing up to bolster its LNG exports to China, focusing on the Arctic LNG 2 and Sakhalin 2 projects. Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev shared details with Expert magazine, emphasizing 'serious joint progress' in the energy sector, despite Western sanctions.

Arctic LNG 2, largely owned by Russia's Novatek, continues to deliver LNG to strategic sites, including Russia and the Beihai terminal in China. Tsivilev assured that Russia plans to enhance its supply chain, targeting both pipeline and liquefied natural gas to China.

Besides expanding energy ties with China, Russia is also participating in India's largest nuclear facility, Kudankulam, and is ambitious about increasing oil production to 540 million tons by 2030. Plans are also underway to build a new Russian domestic electrical system targeting 88 gigawatts capacity by 2042.

