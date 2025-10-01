IPO Surge: Key Players Gear Up for Market Entry
Six prominent companies, including Sterlite Electric and Rays Power Infra, have recently filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for initial public offerings (IPOs).
This new wave of filings underscores the strong IPO pipeline, with over two dozen companies submitting papers in recent weeks.
The proceeds from these IPOs will be directed towards debt repayment, capital expenditures, and general corporate purposes, signaling an aggressive push for growth and expansion.
