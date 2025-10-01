Left Menu

IPO Surge: Key Players Gear Up for Market Entry

Six companies, including Sterlite Electric and Rays Power Infra, have submitted IPO filings with India's Sebi to raise funds. These include fresh equity issues and offers for sale. The IPO proceeds will be used for debt repayment, capital expenses, and general corporate purposes. The IPO pipeline remains strong this year.

Updated: 01-10-2025 13:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Six prominent companies, including Sterlite Electric and Rays Power Infra, have recently filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for initial public offerings (IPOs).

This new wave of filings underscores the strong IPO pipeline, with over two dozen companies submitting papers in recent weeks.

The proceeds from these IPOs will be directed towards debt repayment, capital expenditures, and general corporate purposes, signaling an aggressive push for growth and expansion.

