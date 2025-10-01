Left Menu

Adani Green Energy Expands Renewable Capacity with New Projects

Adani Green Energy Ltd has launched 112.5 MW of power projects in Gujarat, increasing its total capacity to 16,598.6 MW. The projects, operational as of September 30, 2025, include an 87.5 MW solar project and a 25 MW hybrid project, boosting AGEL's status as a leading Indian renewable company.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), a major player in India's renewable energy sector, announced the successful launch of 112.5 MW of power projects in Khavda, Gujarat. This development elevates AGEL's total installed capacity to an impressive 16,598.6 MW.

The company unveiled an 87.5 MW solar project through its subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Six Limited. Additionally, Adani Green Energy Twenty Five B Limited has operationalized a 25 MW hybrid project at the same location.

The decision to commence power generation from these plants was based on obtaining necessary clearances, with operations officially beginning on September 30, 2025. AGEL, a member of the Adani Group, maintains its status as one of India's foremost renewable energy companies.

