Empowering India's Elderly: The Path to Post-Retirement Independence

On the International Day of Older Persons, a study by Agewell Foundation illuminated the challenges and aspirations of India's elderly regarding post-retirement employment.

The research shows that while over 73 percent are keen on pursuing work later in life, only 23.1 percent currently do so. Financial insecurity, stemming from a reliance on inconsistent pensions and family support, drives this interest.

Barriers such as a lack of opportunities, digital illiteracy, and mobility issues complicate their path to employment. The foundation calls for policies fostering employment and education opportunities for seniors to enhance their independence and dignity.

