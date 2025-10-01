Left Menu

Empowering India's Elderly: The Path to Post-Retirement Independence

A study by Agewell Foundation reveals that only 23.1 per cent of India's elderly are involved in post-retirement work. Despite their willingness, many face challenges such as digital illiteracy and mobility issues. The study advocates for policy changes to unlock their potential, emphasizing dignity and independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On the International Day of Older Persons, a study by Agewell Foundation illuminated the challenges and aspirations of India's elderly regarding post-retirement employment.

The research shows that while over 73 percent are keen on pursuing work later in life, only 23.1 percent currently do so. Financial insecurity, stemming from a reliance on inconsistent pensions and family support, drives this interest.

Barriers such as a lack of opportunities, digital illiteracy, and mobility issues complicate their path to employment. The foundation calls for policies fostering employment and education opportunities for seniors to enhance their independence and dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

