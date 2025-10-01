Left Menu

DLF's Bold Move to Optimize Debts with Rs 1,100 Crore NCD Drive

Realty giant DLF's rental division, DCCDL, raises Rs 1,100 crore through non-convertible debentures to refinance costly debt. The aim is to lower interest expenses, and this move follows approval from DCCDL's Board securities allotment committee. DCCDL continues its growth in rental income, showing a net profit increase during the recent quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:55 IST
DLF's Bold Move to Optimize Debts with Rs 1,100 Crore NCD Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Realty major DLF's rental arm, DCCDL, is strategically utilizing Rs 1,100 crore raised through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to retire expensive debt, according to senior company officials.

On Tuesday, DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), a joint venture between DLF and Singapore's sovereign wealth firm GIC, announced its Rs 1,100 crore capital raise via NCDs to improve financial flexibility. The allotment of 1,10,000 NCDs at a rate of 6.91% per annum was approved by DCCDL's Board.

Vice Chairman and MD (Rental Business) Sriram Khattar emphasized the strategic treasury reviews aimed at securing better interest rates. This financial move reflects DCCDL's ongoing commitment to debt reduction and optimizing financial performance, as evidenced by its recent increase in net profit due to commercial property income growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telangana DGP Shivadhar Reddy Calls for Surrender of Maoists

Telangana DGP Shivadhar Reddy Calls for Surrender of Maoists

 India
2
Marathwada's Rainfall: A Record-Breaking Deluge

Marathwada's Rainfall: A Record-Breaking Deluge

 India
3
Marsh's Heroics Power Australia to Victory Over New Zealand

Marsh's Heroics Power Australia to Victory Over New Zealand

 Global
4
NIA Zeroes In On CPI (Maoist)'s Financial Network: New Chargesheet Filed

NIA Zeroes In On CPI (Maoist)'s Financial Network: New Chargesheet Filed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025