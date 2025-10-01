Left Menu

Tata Sons' Listing Dilemma: Navigating RBI’s Compliance Mandate

Tata Sons faces a compliance challenge with the RBI's mandate to list by a specific deadline. As speculation swirls, Governor Malhotra clarifies that business can continue until deregistration. The RBI remains cautious about comments, while Tata Sons seeks an exemption. The outcome will impact the Shapoorji Pallonji Group financially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:57 IST
Tata Sons finds itself amidst intense scrutiny over its decision to sidestep the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) compliance order to list by September 30. Governor Sanjay Malhotra clarified that entities could continue operations unless deregistered.

The RBI had previously mandated several entities, including Tata Sons, to list, classifying them as Upper Layer under the Scale-Based Regulation for non-bank finance companies. Tata Sons responded by applying to surrender its core investment company status to elude the listing requirement.

The listing mandate, if pursued, poses significant disclosure challenges for Tata Sons, given its diverse portfolio. This decision holds substantial financial implications for the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the conglomerate's largest private shareholder.

