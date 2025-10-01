Jacu Bird Coffee: Brazil's Unlikely Tariff Avenger

Brazil's coffee industry is undergoing turbulent times due to U.S. tariffs, but one unique product is thriving: Jacu Bird coffee. Derived from beans digested by the exotic Jacu bird, this specialty coffee is gaining popularity despite the downturn.

Following President Donald Trump's imposition of a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods in August, the Brazilian coffee market faced significant challenges. However, Jacu Bird coffee has been a remarkable exception, attracting interest from Japanese, British, and local Brazilian consumers.

While traditional coffee markets have suffered, the exotic nature and quality of Jacu Bird coffee offer a glimmer of hope for Brazilian producers. This niche product highlights the potential for Brazil's coffee industry to adapt and explore new global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)