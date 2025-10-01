Global Drugmakers Ramp Up U.S. Investments Amid Tariff Threat

In response to a looming 100% tariff on imported branded and patented drugs, global pharmaceutical giants are accelerating their investment in U.S. manufacturing and research infrastructure. The Trump administration's decision has spurred significant financial commitments and strategic realignment across the industry.

Major players like Pfizer, GSK, and AstraZeneca are leading efforts with substantial investments in domestic manufacturing facilities. Pfizer, in collaboration with President Trump, secured a $70 billion investment deal, while GSK announced a $30 billion U.S. expansion plan. Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, and others are similarly fortifying their American operations.

These developments underline the industry's resolve to mitigate tariff impacts through increased U.S. production, innovative inventory management, and fast-tracking technological transfer. This strategy not only reassures investors but also ensures stability amid a challenging regulatory environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)