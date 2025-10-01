Left Menu

Balod: India's First Child Marriage-Free District

Chhattisgarh's Balod district is the first in India declared free of child marriages, achieved under PM Modi's campaign. With community and government collaboration, no child marriages were reported in the past two years. The state's goal is full eradication by 2028-29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:19 IST
In a remarkable social achievement, Balod in Chhattisgarh is now India's first district free of child marriages. The milestone comes under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Child Marriage-Free India' campaign, initiated on August 27, 2024. Balod's accomplishment was marked by the state government issuing certificates to all 436 gram panchayats and nine urban bodies.

Over the past two years, Balod saw no cases of child marriage, leading to its new status, per official verification. Balod Collector Divya Umesh Mishra credits the success to the combined efforts of the administration, local representatives, Anganwadi workers, and residents. Similarly, 75 gram panchayats in Surajpur district also achieved child marriage-free status.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated that the state prioritizes ending child marriage, aiming for statewide eradication by 2028-29. Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Rajwade echoed this sentiment, highlighting societal and governmental unity against child marriage, with UNICEF's support enhancing the process through technical guidance and awareness initiatives.

