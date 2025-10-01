Government Boosts MSP to Support Rabi Farmers

The Indian government has declared a notable 6.59% increment in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat, elevating it to Rs 2,585 per quintal for the 2026-27 marketing year. This decision, a part of the Union Budget 2018-19 initiatives, seeks to support farmers by guaranteeing competitive prices.

The Cabinet, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sanctioned the enhanced MSP for six rabi crops. Noteworthy increases were seen in safflower at Rs 600 per quintal and lentils at Rs 300. Additionally, rapeseed and mustard saw a Rs 250 rise, gram Rs 225, barley Rs 170, and wheat Rs 160 per quintal.

The increases aim to provide farmers with prices at least 1.5 times the weighted cost of production, promising margins like 109% over production cost for wheat, and differing percentages for other essential rabi crops. This initiative supports agricultural diversification and strives to meet high production targets, such as the 119 million tonnes of wheat for the 2025-26 crop year.

