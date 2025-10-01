Left Menu

Ukraine Secures Vital Winter Energy Funding

Ukraine's energy firm Naftogaz secured a €300 million loan from the European Investment Bank to purchase gas for winter. This comes after Russian strikes reduced Ukraine's domestic gas output by 40%.

Updated: 01-10-2025
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a strategic move to bolster its energy supplies for the upcoming winter, Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz has secured a vital funding agreement.

The company announced on Wednesday that it signed a €300 million ($352 million) loan deal with the European Investment Bank specifically for gas purchases.

This financial lifeline comes as Naftogaz intensifies its efforts to ensure adequate energy resources, following a significant reduction in domestic gas production due to Russian strikes, which have compromised 40% of Ukraine's output.

