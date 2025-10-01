Ukraine Secures Vital Winter Energy Funding
Ukraine's energy firm Naftogaz secured a €300 million loan from the European Investment Bank to purchase gas for winter. This comes after Russian strikes reduced Ukraine's domestic gas output by 40%.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:35 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a strategic move to bolster its energy supplies for the upcoming winter, Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz has secured a vital funding agreement.
The company announced on Wednesday that it signed a €300 million ($352 million) loan deal with the European Investment Bank specifically for gas purchases.
This financial lifeline comes as Naftogaz intensifies its efforts to ensure adequate energy resources, following a significant reduction in domestic gas production due to Russian strikes, which have compromised 40% of Ukraine's output.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement