Left Menu

Greek Workers Strike Against Proposed Labor Reforms, Employers Threaten Workers' Rights

A one-day general strike saw thousands of Greek workers and unions protest proposed labor reforms, which allow extended working hours and increased employer flexibility. Protesters argue that these changes will exploit workers' rights. The government plans to implement these reforms soon, suggesting potential benefits despite union opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:38 IST
Greek Workers Strike Against Proposed Labor Reforms, Employers Threaten Workers' Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Greek transportation and public services came to a standstill as thousands of workers, including teachers and seafarers, staged a one-day general strike in Athens. The protest targeted proposed labor reforms instigated by the government, which would permit employers to extend working hours up to 13 hours a day.

"We are here to say no to a monstrous bill," expressed protester Dimitra, echoing widespread dissent among demonstrators carrying banners that read, "No to slavery." The government claims the reform will apply voluntarily for only 37 days a year, providing overtime payment opportunities.

However, unions contend that such changes will unfairly burden workers still recovering from Greece's financial crisis. Despite economic improvements, rising costs of living persist. Union representatives demand increased wages instead of extended hours, calling the reforms exploitative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rate-Sensitive Stocks Rally as RBI Holds Interest Rates Steady

Rate-Sensitive Stocks Rally as RBI Holds Interest Rates Steady

 India
2
Powering Tomorrow: Schneider Electric and NVIDIA Transform AI Infrastructure

Powering Tomorrow: Schneider Electric and NVIDIA Transform AI Infrastructure

 United States
3
The Battle for Karnataka: Shivakumar's Path to Chief Ministership

The Battle for Karnataka: Shivakumar's Path to Chief Ministership

 India
4
India Gears Up for Test Against Depleted West Indies After Asia Cup Drama

India Gears Up for Test Against Depleted West Indies After Asia Cup Drama

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025