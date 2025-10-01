Greek Workers Strike Against Proposed Labor Reforms, Employers Threaten Workers' Rights

On Wednesday, Greek transportation and public services came to a standstill as thousands of workers, including teachers and seafarers, staged a one-day general strike in Athens. The protest targeted proposed labor reforms instigated by the government, which would permit employers to extend working hours up to 13 hours a day.

"We are here to say no to a monstrous bill," expressed protester Dimitra, echoing widespread dissent among demonstrators carrying banners that read, "No to slavery." The government claims the reform will apply voluntarily for only 37 days a year, providing overtime payment opportunities.

However, unions contend that such changes will unfairly burden workers still recovering from Greece's financial crisis. Despite economic improvements, rising costs of living persist. Union representatives demand increased wages instead of extended hours, calling the reforms exploitative.

(With inputs from agencies.)