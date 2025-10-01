IPO Wave: Indian Companies Set to Launch Major Public Offerings

Engineering solutions company Lalbaba Engineering, logistics provider CJ Darcl Logistics, and fitness equipment manufacturer Jerai Fitness have filed draft papers with SEBI, aiming to raise capital through initial public offerings.

This move keeps the IPO pipeline robust, with nearly two dozen companies recently submitting proposals and a total of 77 main-board IPOs launched this year. The surge occurs as the Indian market enjoys a primary market boom, despite broader equity market challenges.

Lalbaba Engineering's IPO includes a fresh issue to fund Haldia facility expansions and debt payment, while CJ Darcl Logistics plans to use proceeds for equipment purchases and debt servicing. Jerai Fitness' IPO involves a full promoter-led share sale without raising funds for the company. All three companies will list on BSE and NSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)