Left Menu

Union Cabinet Unveils Ambitious Highway Project to Safeguard Kaziranga Wildlife

The Union Cabinet has approved the expansion of NH-715 to four lanes to reduce animal-vehicle conflicts in Kaziranga National Park. This project includes a 34-kilometer elevated viaduct to facilitate wildlife crossings and improve road safety. The initiative aims to transform connectivity in Assam while preserving biodiversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:20 IST
Union Cabinet Unveils Ambitious Highway Project to Safeguard Kaziranga Wildlife
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance road safety and biodiversity conservation, the Union Cabinet has greenlit the expansion of the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of National Highway 715 to four lanes. This strategic decision, aimed at minimizing man-animal conflicts near Kaziranga National Park, was announced by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday.

Vaishnaw highlighted that the upgraded 86-kilometer stretch includes a crucial 34-kilometer elevated viaduct. This construction will allow for smooth wildlife crossings, notably during monsoon migrations of species like the Rhinoceros, thereby reducing fatal encounters with vehicles. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting the Rs 6,957 crore project.

The development plan spans Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, and Golaghat districts, integrating wildlife-friendly measures. Simultaneously, India marked the unveiling of its first second-generation ethanol plant, utilizing bamboo at Numaligarh Refinery Ltd, which underscores the region's investment in sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Triumphs Over New Zealand in Women's ODI World Cup Match

Australia Triumphs Over New Zealand in Women's ODI World Cup Match

 India
2
Historic Trade Partnership: India and EFTA Forge New Economic Path

Historic Trade Partnership: India and EFTA Forge New Economic Path

 India
3
Subdued Power Demand Amid Rain Keeps Temperatures Cool

Subdued Power Demand Amid Rain Keeps Temperatures Cool

 India
4
Modi Praises RSS Amidst Historical Controversy

Modi Praises RSS Amidst Historical Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025