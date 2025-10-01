Union Cabinet Unveils Ambitious Highway Project to Safeguard Kaziranga Wildlife
The Union Cabinet has approved the expansion of NH-715 to four lanes to reduce animal-vehicle conflicts in Kaziranga National Park. This project includes a 34-kilometer elevated viaduct to facilitate wildlife crossings and improve road safety. The initiative aims to transform connectivity in Assam while preserving biodiversity.
In a significant move to enhance road safety and biodiversity conservation, the Union Cabinet has greenlit the expansion of the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of National Highway 715 to four lanes. This strategic decision, aimed at minimizing man-animal conflicts near Kaziranga National Park, was announced by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday.
Vaishnaw highlighted that the upgraded 86-kilometer stretch includes a crucial 34-kilometer elevated viaduct. This construction will allow for smooth wildlife crossings, notably during monsoon migrations of species like the Rhinoceros, thereby reducing fatal encounters with vehicles. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting the Rs 6,957 crore project.
The development plan spans Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, and Golaghat districts, integrating wildlife-friendly measures. Simultaneously, India marked the unveiling of its first second-generation ethanol plant, utilizing bamboo at Numaligarh Refinery Ltd, which underscores the region's investment in sustainable growth.
