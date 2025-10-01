Supreme Court Quashes FIR in Pretext of Marriage Rape Case

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has dismissed an FIR and chargesheet against a man accused of rape under the guise of marriage, ruling that the complaint was an act of revenge for expected outcomes. The decision overturned a previous order by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The apex court pointed out that the FIR was filed following the complainant's receipt of a show-cause notice from her employer, potentially instigated by the accused's complaints. The case involved a female municipal employee alleging rape by a colleague after a long-time friendship turned sour following marriage promises.

The court noted the FIR was lodged four months after the alleged incidents and only after the employer's administrative actions, questioning the timing and motive of the accusation. The allegations arose amid counter-complaints of harassment by the accused, who had preemptively alerted authorities.

