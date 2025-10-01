Rising Tensions: IMC Leaders Arrested in Uttar Pradesh Protest Dispute

In a significant development, Uttar Pradesh police have apprehended Nafees Khan, National General Secretary of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), along with his son, Farman Khan. Their arrests are linked to the protests that erupted on September 26 in Bareilly over the 'I Love Mohammad' controversy.

According to Anurag Arya, Senior Superintendent of Police in Bareilly, the duo disclosed during questioning that the conspiracy involved multiple individuals. 'Dr. Nafees and his son have been arrested, and it has been revealed by them that everyone was involved in this conspiracy,' Arya confirmed while discussing the broader implications of their actions.

The protests intensified as demonstrators, carrying 'I Love Mohammad' signs, clashed with police outside Ala Hazrat Dargah. The authorities have arrested 81 individuals, bolstering their case with CCTV and drone footage. Meanwhile, previous arrests include Maulana Tauqeer Raza, considered a chief orchestrator in this disruptive event.

