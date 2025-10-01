Left Menu

Rising Tensions: IMC Leaders Arrested in Uttar Pradesh Protest Dispute

Nafees Khan and his son were arrested in connection with protests over the 'I Love Mohammad' controversy in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 81 individuals have been detained, as police investigate the alleged conspiracy involving stone pelting and the orchestration of the protests using social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:32 IST
SSP Bareilly Anurag Arya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant development, Uttar Pradesh police have apprehended Nafees Khan, National General Secretary of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), along with his son, Farman Khan. Their arrests are linked to the protests that erupted on September 26 in Bareilly over the 'I Love Mohammad' controversy.

According to Anurag Arya, Senior Superintendent of Police in Bareilly, the duo disclosed during questioning that the conspiracy involved multiple individuals. 'Dr. Nafees and his son have been arrested, and it has been revealed by them that everyone was involved in this conspiracy,' Arya confirmed while discussing the broader implications of their actions.

The protests intensified as demonstrators, carrying 'I Love Mohammad' signs, clashed with police outside Ala Hazrat Dargah. The authorities have arrested 81 individuals, bolstering their case with CCTV and drone footage. Meanwhile, previous arrests include Maulana Tauqeer Raza, considered a chief orchestrator in this disruptive event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

