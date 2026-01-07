Left Menu

Turkman Gate Tensions: Court-Ordered Demolition Sparks Stone Pelting

Violence erupted during a court-mandated demolition near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in Delhi, leading to injuries among police personnel. The demolition, part of an effort to remove illegal establishments, was met with protests. Authorities are urging public cooperation and ensuring the mosque's safety as legal actions proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 12:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Unrest unfolded in the walled city of Delhi as a court-directed demolition near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque led to an unexpected bout of violence. According to Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood, Wednesday's stone-pelting incident was deemed 'unfortunate' as it resulted in injuries to law enforcement officers.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi carried out the demolition of illegally constructed commercial units adjacent to the mosque under court orders, triggering a hostile reaction from locals who resorted to pelting stones and bottles. Consequently, the police lodged an FIR and detained five individuals, as efforts to maintain order continue.

Authorities, including Minister Sood and MCD Deputy Commissioner Vivek Kumar, clarified that the mosque remains undamaged. While reiterating the need for public calm, officials have initiated legal proceedings against the instigators of violence, ensuring that public safety and legal compliance are upheld.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

