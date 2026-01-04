Gangster's Arrest Thwarts Murder Plot in Bareilly Clash Case

A significant arrest has been made by police in the aftermath of the Bareilly clash with the detention of Furqan, a notorious gangster. Apprehended within 24 hours of a tip-off, Furqan was allegedly contracted to eliminate Mohammad Firdous Khan, a key witness in last year's violence.

The police, under the leadership of SP Traffic Mohammad Akmal Khan and Circle Officer Pankaj Srivastava, revealed that Furqan was found in possession of a pistol, ammunition, and cash. He reportedly confessed to the murder plot, which was orchestrated by some individuals he had met while incarcerated.

Furqan's arrest represents a critical step in the broader investigation into the September 26 riots in Bareilly, where charges have already been filed against local leaders including Maulana Tauqeer Raza. The police continue to pursue leads in this high-profile and complex case.