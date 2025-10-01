Wall Street Stumbles Amid Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street's leading indexes opened on a downward trend Wednesday, exacerbated by disappointing private payroll figures.

Additional concerns stemmed from the federal government's shutdown, casting doubt on the central bank's economic insights.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped by 31.1 points, reaching 46,366.78, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also experienced declines at the opening bell.

