Expanding Coffee Horizons: India's Brew Revolution

The Commerce Secretary of India, Rajesh Agrawal, has called for a strategic expansion in the nation's coffee cultivation. During a recent Coffee Board event, he emphasized that while South Indian states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala dominate production, broader geographic diversification is necessary.

With domestic coffee consumption on a steady rise, fueled by the burgeoning middle class, Agrawal stressed the demand for enhanced production to match this growth. He pointed out that value addition is gaining momentum, as burgeoning entrepreneurs dive into the production of instant and specialty coffee.

Agrawal further highlighted the potential for innovation within the sector, noting India's rich heritage of spices as a unique advantage. Additionally, he underscored the significance of cultivating a robust 'Brand India' to secure a competitive position in international markets.

