Left Menu

Expanding Coffee Horizons: India's Brew Revolution

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal emphasizes the need to expand coffee cultivation beyond Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala to meet growing domestic demand. He highlights the value addition in the coffee sector and the importance of establishing 'Brand India' in the global market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:00 IST
Expanding Coffee Horizons: India's Brew Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Commerce Secretary of India, Rajesh Agrawal, has called for a strategic expansion in the nation's coffee cultivation. During a recent Coffee Board event, he emphasized that while South Indian states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala dominate production, broader geographic diversification is necessary.

With domestic coffee consumption on a steady rise, fueled by the burgeoning middle class, Agrawal stressed the demand for enhanced production to match this growth. He pointed out that value addition is gaining momentum, as burgeoning entrepreneurs dive into the production of instant and specialty coffee.

Agrawal further highlighted the potential for innovation within the sector, noting India's rich heritage of spices as a unique advantage. Additionally, he underscored the significance of cultivating a robust 'Brand India' to secure a competitive position in international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Soars to New Heights with Direct Kolkata-Siem Reap Flights

IndiGo Soars to New Heights with Direct Kolkata-Siem Reap Flights

 India
2
Punjab Slams Centre Over Alleged 'Deceitful' Flood Relief Handling

Punjab Slams Centre Over Alleged 'Deceitful' Flood Relief Handling

 India
3
Brazil's Surplus Renewable Energy Attracts Crypto Mining Giants

Brazil's Surplus Renewable Energy Attracts Crypto Mining Giants

 Global
4
Zelio E-Mobility's Electrifying IPO Debut

Zelio E-Mobility's Electrifying IPO Debut

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025