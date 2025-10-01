Venezuela's Oil Exports Surge to Record Highs
In September, Venezuela reported its highest monthly oil export figures since February 2020, averaging 1.09 million barrels per day. This increase is attributed to higher crude output, the sale of accumulated stocks, and increased imports of diluents required for exportable crude production.
This increase highlights the complexities and potential of Venezuela's oil industry as it navigates production challenges and market demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
