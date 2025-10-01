Left Menu

Venezuela's Oil Exports Surge to Record Highs

In September, Venezuela reported its highest monthly oil export figures since February 2020, averaging 1.09 million barrels per day. This increase is attributed to higher crude output, the sale of accumulated stocks, and increased imports of diluents required for exportable crude production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:02 IST
Venezuela's Oil Exports Surge to Record Highs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

According to recent shipping data and documents from Venezuela's state-run company PDVSA, the country's oil exports averaged 1.09 million barrels per day (bpd) in September. This marks the highest monthly level since February 2020.

The surge in exports last month was driven by rising crude output, as well as sales of accumulated stocks and an uptick in the import of diluents necessary for producing exportable crude grades.

This increase highlights the complexities and potential of Venezuela's oil industry as it navigates production challenges and market demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Greater Hyderabad's Iconic Flyover Gets a New Name

Greater Hyderabad's Iconic Flyover Gets a New Name

 India
2
Himachal Celebrates International Day of Older Persons with Social Welfare Spotlight

Himachal Celebrates International Day of Older Persons with Social Welfare S...

 India
3
Empowering Tribal Communities: The Adi Sewa Parv Initiative

Empowering Tribal Communities: The Adi Sewa Parv Initiative

 India
4
Launch of Prime Minister's Awards Sparks Anticipation for Excellence in Governance 2025

Launch of Prime Minister's Awards Sparks Anticipation for Excellence in Gove...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025