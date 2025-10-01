Left Menu

Swiss Pharma Giants to Negotiate Amid Trump's Drug Pricing Push

Swiss pharmaceutical firms, like Novartis and Roche, may negotiate deals with the U.S. following Trump's initiatives to reduce drug prices. Major players are expected to strike agreements similar to Pfizer's recent pricing accord. Smaller companies might face challenges due to tariff implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swiss pharmaceutical companies are poised to follow the lead of Pfizer in negotiating drug price agreements with the United States, following President Donald Trump's initiative to reduce prescription costs. On Wednesday, a major Swiss industry association highlighted the potential for further deals.

Under recent directives, Trump encouraged 17 leading drug companies, including Novartis and Roche, to adjust U.S. prices to match overseas rates. Stephan Mumenthaler of Scienceindustries forecasts a series of "mini-deals" from Swiss and global pharmaceutical firms in response.

As European healthcare stocks mirrored U.S. market gains, industry leaders like Novartis and Roche reaffirmed their commitments to U.S. manufacturing expansions, potentially exempting them from incoming tariffs. However, smaller Swiss firms with significant U.S. market exposure might face stiffer challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

