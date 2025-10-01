Swiss Pharma Giants to Negotiate Amid Trump's Drug Pricing Push

Swiss pharmaceutical companies are poised to follow the lead of Pfizer in negotiating drug price agreements with the United States, following President Donald Trump's initiative to reduce prescription costs. On Wednesday, a major Swiss industry association highlighted the potential for further deals.

Under recent directives, Trump encouraged 17 leading drug companies, including Novartis and Roche, to adjust U.S. prices to match overseas rates. Stephan Mumenthaler of Scienceindustries forecasts a series of "mini-deals" from Swiss and global pharmaceutical firms in response.

As European healthcare stocks mirrored U.S. market gains, industry leaders like Novartis and Roche reaffirmed their commitments to U.S. manufacturing expansions, potentially exempting them from incoming tariffs. However, smaller Swiss firms with significant U.S. market exposure might face stiffer challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)