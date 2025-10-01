Left Menu

Himachal Celebrates International Day of Older Persons with Social Welfare Spotlight

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted the state's dedication to social welfare at the International Day of Older Persons. Initiatives include social security pensions, financial aid for women, educational reforms, and modern health infrastructure upgrades. Honorees for community contributions were also recognized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:46 IST
Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu oversaw the state-level festivities for the 'International Day of Older Persons-2025'. During the event, he emphasized the state's commitment to improving facilities and social security for senior citizens, according to an official release.

CM Sukhu noted that the government provides social security pensions to 6,71,754 eligible seniors, with men aged 60-69 receiving Rs 1,000 monthly and women Rs 1,500. Seniors over 70 get Rs 1,700 monthly. He announced the upcoming 'Rogi Mitra Yojana', aimed at regular health check-ups for the elderly.

Highlighting social welfare, Sukhu mentioned the government's unique law granting orphan children 'Children of the State' status, supporting them till 27 years of age. Transformative educational and health infrastructure reforms were also discussed, as were honors for local community contributors at the event, which included cultural performances and a walkathon.

