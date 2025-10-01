Left Menu

India-EFTA TEPA: A New Era of Trade Relations

The India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) marks a significant milestone by enhancing trade relations among India and EFTA states. With a combined GDP of USD 5.4 trillion, the agreement aims to boost investments, create jobs, and strengthen global supply chains through enhanced cooperation and market access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:22 IST
India-EFTA TEPA: A New Era of Trade Relations
Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The landmark Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) between India and the EFTA countries, namely Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, officially came into force on Wednesday. This historic agreement is expected to significantly elevate the trade and economic relations between the parties involved.

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry highlighted India's rapid economic growth, noting its trajectory to become the world's third-largest economy. Collectively, the EFTA States rank highly in global merchandise and services trade. The combined GDP of India and the EFTA States stands at approximately USD 5.4 trillion, offering an opportunity for deeper economic integration.

The Prosperity Summit in New Delhi marked the occasion, with high-ranking officials including Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and officials from each EFTA member state in attendance. The event also featured business representatives keen on forging new partnerships and enhancing existing collaborations.

Through the TEPA, India and the EFTA countries aim to create a pathway to an investment of USD 100 billion in India over the next fifteen years, supporting one million new jobs. The agreement strives for balanced outcomes by boosting trade, aiding in co-production in precision manufacturing, and promoting clean technologies.

The TEPA promises extensive benefits through enhanced market access, simplified customs procedures, and improved supply chain integration. As trade in goods rises and services trade doubles over a decade, both parties are committed to substantially increasing the two-way trade. Signed on March 10, 2024, in New Delhi, this partnership seeks to build resilient and reliable global supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Rising Golf Stars Set to Tee Off at World Amateur Team Championship

India's Rising Golf Stars Set to Tee Off at World Amateur Team Championship

 India
2
Language Clash in Maharashtra: Abu Azmi Sparks Debate on Marathi vs Hindi

Language Clash in Maharashtra: Abu Azmi Sparks Debate on Marathi vs Hindi

 India
3
Sensitive Talks on Trump's Gaza Peace Proposal

Sensitive Talks on Trump's Gaza Peace Proposal

 United States
4
PM Modi and Congress Clash Over RSS Legacy in India's Freedom Struggle

PM Modi and Congress Clash Over RSS Legacy in India's Freedom Struggle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025