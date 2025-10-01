Left Menu

Indian Overseas Bank Eases Banking Experience with Fee Waiver

Indian Overseas Bank has announced a waiver on penal charges for non-maintenance of Minimum Average Balance in its savings accounts. This move aims to make banking more accessible and stress-free, with the ultimate goal of customer satisfaction and financial inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:46 IST
Indian Overseas Bank Eases Banking Experience with Fee Waiver
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Overseas Bank, a major public sector bank in India, has announced a significant change to its policies. As of Wednesday, the bank is waiving penal charges for non-maintenance of the Minimum Average Balance (MAB) in its savings accounts, effective immediately.

This decision is part of the Chennai-based bank's broader commitment to enhance the banking experience for its customers by offering relief and making financial services more accessible. The newly introduced waiver includes a variety of schemes such as IOB Sixty Plus, IOB Savings Bank Pensioner, Small Accounts, and IOB Savings Bank salary package.

The bank's Managing Director and CEO, Ajay Kumar Srivasatava, emphasized the importance of this move, stating, 'We are happy to announce this waiver, which will provide significant relief to our account holders.' He further elaborated that this initiative is a testament to the bank's focus on customer-centricity and financial inclusion. While charges will apply for the period up to September 30, 2025, Indian Overseas Bank is demonstrating its dedication to making banking easier and more convenient.

TRENDING

1
India's Rising Golf Stars Set to Tee Off at World Amateur Team Championship

India's Rising Golf Stars Set to Tee Off at World Amateur Team Championship

 India
2
Language Clash in Maharashtra: Abu Azmi Sparks Debate on Marathi vs Hindi

Language Clash in Maharashtra: Abu Azmi Sparks Debate on Marathi vs Hindi

 India
3
Sensitive Talks on Trump's Gaza Peace Proposal

Sensitive Talks on Trump's Gaza Peace Proposal

 United States
4
PM Modi and Congress Clash Over RSS Legacy in India's Freedom Struggle

PM Modi and Congress Clash Over RSS Legacy in India's Freedom Struggle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025