Uttar Pradesh Pioneers Automated Pension Benefits for Seniors

Uttar Pradesh's Minister Asim Arun announced that eligible senior citizens would soon have pension benefits transferred automatically to their Aadhar-linked bank accounts, simplifying the process and ensuring ease for beneficiaries. This initiative, supported by a new 'Family ID' database, aims to eliminate manual verification and promote active senior participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-10-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 23:02 IST
Uttar Pradesh Pioneers Automated Pension Benefits for Seniors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Asim Arun, Uttar Pradesh's Minister for Social Welfare, announced a significant shift towards automation for the state's old-age pension scheme at an event in Lucknow.

The government plans to directly transfer pension amounts into eligible senior citizens' Aadhar-linked bank accounts, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

The move is supported by the upcoming 'Family ID' database, which will streamline the detection of eligible beneficiaries and eliminate manual verification processes.

