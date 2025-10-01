Uttar Pradesh Pioneers Automated Pension Benefits for Seniors
Uttar Pradesh's Minister Asim Arun announced that eligible senior citizens would soon have pension benefits transferred automatically to their Aadhar-linked bank accounts, simplifying the process and ensuring ease for beneficiaries. This initiative, supported by a new 'Family ID' database, aims to eliminate manual verification and promote active senior participation.
Asim Arun, Uttar Pradesh's Minister for Social Welfare, announced a significant shift towards automation for the state's old-age pension scheme at an event in Lucknow.
The government plans to directly transfer pension amounts into eligible senior citizens' Aadhar-linked bank accounts, ensuring a hassle-free experience.
The move is supported by the upcoming 'Family ID' database, which will streamline the detection of eligible beneficiaries and eliminate manual verification processes.
