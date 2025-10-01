Russia Denounces Reinstated U.N. Sanctions on Iran

Russia has rejected the reimplementation of United Nations sanctions on Iran, as stated by Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia during a press briefing. The sanctions were reinstated following a 'snapback' process initiated by European nations over Iran's alleged breach of a 2015 nuclear agreement.

The reimposed measures include an arms embargo, restrictions on uranium enrichment, and limitations on ballistic missile activities. Britain, France, and Germany have spearheaded the move, claiming that Iran has violated the terms designed to prevent the development of nuclear weapons, claims that Iran contests.

With tensions running high, these sanctions could heighten regional conflicts, especially following recent military actions by Israel and the U.S. against Iranian nuclear sites. These developments underscore the fragile balance in Middle East diplomacy and raise questions over future geopolitical stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)