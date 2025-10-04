Himachal govt to organise overseas recruitment drive at Hamirpur Polytechnic on October 9

Himachal Pradesh government under the direction of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will organise a special overseas recruitment drive on October 9 at the Government Polytechnic in Hamirpur, to provide international employment opportunities to the state's youth, according to a release. This recruitment drive would be conducted by the Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC) in collaboration with the Department of Labour & Employment, the Department of Technical Education and a recruitment agency registered with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the State Government was committed to making the youth of the state globally competitive and self-reliant. This drive would provide employment opportunities abroad in both technical and non-technical sectors. The selection of eligible candidates will be carried out through the MEA-registered agency, ensuring transparency and credibility in the recruitment process, the release stated.

All interested candidates from the State were requested to take advantage of this special opportunity and participate in the recruitment drive. Detailed information regarding registration, eligibility criteria and required documents would be made available shortly at employment offices, their social media pages and on the HPSEDC website.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday directed all the administrative secretaries to set clear targets and complete the pending tasks to extend benefits of development projects to the people. In a high level meeting with all the administrative secretaries, the chief minister said that the state government from the very first day had been working to ensure good governance and betterment of the people of the state. He said that the Chief Secretary would regularly review the progress of departmental projects.

As the welfare of the state and its people was the top priority of the present state government, he asked all secretaries to work with dedication to implement plans and schemes on the ground to make Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state. He directed that the expansion of Kangra airport should be expedited along with other works related to tourism projects. (ANI)

