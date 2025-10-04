Left Menu

Georgian police use pepper spray to repel protesters from presidential palace

Updated: 04-10-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 21:11 IST
Georgian police use pepper spray to repel protesters from presidential palace
  • Georgia

Georgian police used pepper spray and water cannon to force protesters away from the presidential palace in the capital Tbilisi amid a large demonstration on the day of municipal elections, a Reuters witness and local television reported.

