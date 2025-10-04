Haryana Chief Minister Unveils 'Mhari Sadak' App for Road Development

In a significant move to bolster transparency and involve the public in infrastructure advancements, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini introduced the 'Mhari Sadak' mobile application. During the launch event, the Chief Minister emphasized that this app will bridge the gap between citizens and the government, assisting in the enhancement of the state's road network.

At a state-level program held in Panchkula, the Chief Minister detailed how the app permits residents to promptly report road-related issues such as potholes, fractures, or waterlogging, noting their precise location. Reported issues will trigger immediate repair or strengthening efforts by the relevant department, monitored with a time-bound system for accountability. The government remains dedicated to elevating Haryana's infrastructure, focusing on transparency, accountability, and public participation as outlined in a release.

Chief Minister Saini elaborated on the app's GIS-based technology, offering real-time road condition data, enhancing citizen access. The Regional Road Upgradation Project recently initiated in Hisar is poised to transform Haryana's infrastructure. The project, estimated at Rs 4,827 crore, aims to upgrade 4,227 roads over the current fiscal year.

