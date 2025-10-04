PM Modi Champions Youth Empowerment with Unveiling of Rs 62,000 Crore Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday honored 46 top performers from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) during the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. He also introduced a series of youth-centric initiatives worth more than Rs 62,000 crore, underscoring his commitment to enhancing India's skill landscape.

At the event, Modi referred to ITIs as "workshops of Atmanirbhar Bharat," emphasizing their role in propelling local talent and skills. Highlighting India's educational progress, he stated that the number of ITIs had grown significantly from 10,000 in 2014, with 5,000 new establishments over the past decade.

Modi lauded the Bihar government's educational achievements under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, noting significant advancements from previous regimes. Additionally, the Prime Minister launched the Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Skill University in Bihar and schemes improving skill development, employment, and education, illustrating the NDA's prioritization of youth progress.

The introduction of initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) was set to redefine ITI infrastructure, with global backing from financial giants like the World Bank. As Bihar approaches assembly elections, Modi debuted programs offering training and financial support to the youth.

Among other projects, the Prime Minister inaugurated new facilities at the NIT Patna campus, distributed appointment letters to newly recruited government employees, and released significant scholarship funds. His laudatory address on the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' highlighted healthcare improvements benefiting millions across India.

The day also included tributes to Tamil Nadu's freedom fighters, Tiruppur Kumaran and Subramaniya Siva, commemorating their sacrifices for India's independence, adding a historical note to Modi's agenda packed with developmental announcements. (ANI)