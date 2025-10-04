India Launches Rs 1,500 Crore Incentive Scheme for Critical Mineral Recycling

The Indian government has greenlit a Rs 1,500 crore incentive scheme to promote the recycling of critical minerals, following cabinet approval on September 9. On October 2, the Ministry of Mines released detailed guidelines for the scheme's implementation, covering recycling systems, incentive allocation methodology, and application procedures.

Crafted after extensive consultations with industry stakeholders, this scheme forms a cornerstone of the National Critical Mineral Mission. It focuses on building domestic recycling capacity for extracting critical minerals from secondary sources, such as e-waste and spent Lithium-ion batteries.

The initiative targets both established and emerging recyclers, including start-ups, and supports investment in new units or the expansion and modernization of existing facilities. Applications are now open on the Ministry of Mines' website, valid for six months starting October 2. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)