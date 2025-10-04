Left Menu

India Launches Rs 1,500 Crore Incentive Scheme for Critical Mineral Recycling

The Indian government has launched a Rs 1,500 crore incentive scheme to boost critical mineral recycling. The guidelines outline the scheme's structure, focusing on separating essential minerals from waste materials, aimed at enhancing recycling capacity nationwide, and open for applications until April 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 23:42 IST
Official logo of Ministry of Mines (Photo/@MinesMinIndia on X). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian government has greenlit a Rs 1,500 crore incentive scheme to promote the recycling of critical minerals, following cabinet approval on September 9. On October 2, the Ministry of Mines released detailed guidelines for the scheme's implementation, covering recycling systems, incentive allocation methodology, and application procedures.

Crafted after extensive consultations with industry stakeholders, this scheme forms a cornerstone of the National Critical Mineral Mission. It focuses on building domestic recycling capacity for extracting critical minerals from secondary sources, such as e-waste and spent Lithium-ion batteries.

The initiative targets both established and emerging recyclers, including start-ups, and supports investment in new units or the expansion and modernization of existing facilities. Applications are now open on the Ministry of Mines' website, valid for six months starting October 2. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

