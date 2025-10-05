Empowering Women: Self-Defence Workshops Under Mission Shakti 5.0

The Women and Child Development Department has launched a series of self-defence workshops as part of the Mission Shakti 5.0 initiative. Scheduled during International Girl Child Week, the program covers safety training, legal rights, and government support systems.

An official release highlights the importance of these workshops, which include practical self-defence techniques, emergency response preparation, and cybersecurity education. The aim is to ensure that women are equipped to respond to adverse situations and can effectively utilise government aid and social assistance.

Leena Johri, principal secretary of the department, stressed the significance of this initiative, equating its importance to that of girls' education. The workshops strive to create a safe and inclusive environment, empowering women with essential self-defence skills and awareness.