Indian Navy Bolsters Fleet with Indigenously Built Androth

The Indian Navy is enhancing its maritime capabilities by commissioning a new anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, Androth. This vessel is set to join the naval fleet in Visakhapatnam, symbolizing a significant stride in the Navy's capability enhancement and indigenization efforts.

Most notably constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata, Androth boasts over 80 percent indigenous content. It showcases the Navy's dedication to pioneering homegrown solutions and advanced technologies as part of strengthening India's maritime security framework.

In recent months, the Navy has incorporated several state-of-the-art vessels, including Arnala, Nistar, Udaygiri, Nilgiri, and now Androth, reflecting a balanced progression across diverse maritime operations. Each addition underscores the Navy's enduring focus on indigenization, innovation, and bolstering naval defenses, particularly in littoral waters.