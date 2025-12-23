Venezuela's New Law Sparks Controversy Over Maritime Security

In a bold move, Venezuela's National Assembly, dominated by the ruling party, has unanimously passed a law threatening hefty prison sentences for activities deemed as piracy or blockades. This legislation, introduced on Tuesday, allows for sentences reaching up to 20 years.

The law follows recent events involving the United States, who have targeted Venezuelan oil shipments. This includes action against a sanctioned supertanker and attempts to intercept additional vessels linked to Venezuela.

These developments mark an escalation in U.S.-Venezuelan relations, raising broader questions about maritime security and international trade routes.