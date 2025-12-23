Venezuela's New Law Sparks Controversy Over Maritime Security
Venezuela's National Assembly has passed a controversial law imposing severe penalties on individuals promoting or financing piracy or blockades, following recent U.S. actions against Venezuelan oil shipments. The legislation comes amid heightened tensions, including the U.S. Coast Guard's interception of a sanctioned Venezuelan supertanker.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 23:45 IST
In a bold move, Venezuela's National Assembly, dominated by the ruling party, has unanimously passed a law threatening hefty prison sentences for activities deemed as piracy or blockades. This legislation, introduced on Tuesday, allows for sentences reaching up to 20 years.
The law follows recent events involving the United States, who have targeted Venezuelan oil shipments. This includes action against a sanctioned supertanker and attempts to intercept additional vessels linked to Venezuela.
These developments mark an escalation in U.S.-Venezuelan relations, raising broader questions about maritime security and international trade routes.
