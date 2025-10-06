Left Menu

Revamping Home-buying: A Boost for Britain's Property Market

The UK government proposes new plans to streamline home-buying, potentially reducing the process by four weeks. The changes aim to halve failed transactions and lower costs for first-time buyers. A UK-wide consultation will be launched for feedback on these reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-10-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 03:00 IST
Revamping Home-buying: A Boost for Britain's Property Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government announced plans on Sunday to streamline the home-buying process, aiming to invigorate the property market. The proposed measures could cut the current five-month timeline by up to four weeks, involving earlier publication of search and survey data.

Binding contracts might also become a requirement for buyers and sellers, potentially halving transaction failures. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors praised these potential improvements, noting the existing process's high expense and inefficiencies.

Home-building is a government priority, with a target of 1.5 million new homes over the current parliamentary term. The proposed changes could save first-time buyers an average of £710. The government plans a nationwide consultation, except in Scotland, which follows different property laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collapse: Alarming Death Toll at Indonesian Boarding School

Tragic Collapse: Alarming Death Toll at Indonesian Boarding School

 Global
2
Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League Climbers

Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League C...

 Global
3
Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

 South Korea
4
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025