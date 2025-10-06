Shelling Heightens Nuclear Safety Risks at Zaporizhzhia

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that its monitoring team at Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, observed several rounds of shelling near the facility on Monday.

Rafael Grossi, the chief of the United Nations nuclear watchdog, expressed concerns about increased nuclear safety risks due to the shelling. In a post on X, he highlighted that the plant has been without off-site power for nearly two weeks now, compounding the danger.

The situation at Zaporizhzhia underscores the fragile state of nuclear safety in conflict zones and the urgent need for stabilizing measures to prevent potential nuclear incidents.

