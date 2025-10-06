ECI Announces Key By-Elections and Bihar Polls Schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared that by-elections for eight assembly constituencies will be held on November 11, spanning across seven states and Union Territories. Vote counting for these by-elections will occur on November 14. These elections aim to address vacancies resulting from resignations, deaths, or disqualifications.

The constituencies involved are Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatshila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram, and Nuapada in Odisha. The ECI confirmed that every polling station will utilize Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems to maintain a transparent voting process. Sufficient EVMs and VVPATs have been allocated to support the event.

Voters must present their Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) at the polls for identification. The ECI has enforced the Model Code of Conduct effective immediately in the affected districts. For further details, refer to the Commission's directive dated January 2, 2024, available on their official website.

In addition, the ECI outlined the schedule for Bihar's Assembly elections. Voters will cast their ballots for the state's 243 assembly seats in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with vote counting set for November 14, aligning with the by-elections' schedule.

