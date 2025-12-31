Trinamool Congress Alleges Vote Manipulation Tactics Beyond EVMs

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, on Wednesday, charged the Election Commission of India (ECI) with enabling 'vote theft' through administrative processes linked to voter lists, rather than Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Leading a ten-member delegation in a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner, Banerjee scrutinized BJP's high success rates across recent state elections, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, and Bihar, asserting that opposition parties have overlooked systemic flaws.

Banerjee also objected to the exclusion of BLA2 representatives from hearing venues during the Special Intensive Revision process, citing inconsistent practices that disadvantage West Bengal compared to Bihar.

Banerjee further criticized the ECI for allegedly discriminating against West Bengal, subjecting it to excessive scrutiny and micro-observer deployment, potentially impacting migrant workers.

Questioning the Commission's modus operandi, Banerjee called for transparency and decentralization, criticizing the reliance on unofficial communication methods like WhatsApp over formal circulars and public notifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)