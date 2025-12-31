Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Alleges Vote Manipulation Tactics Beyond EVMs

Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee accuses the Election Commission of facilitating electoral fraud through voter list manipulations, not EVMs. Highlighting BJP's striking success rates, Banerjee questions systemic biases and criticizes inconsistent rules between West Bengal and Bihar, demanding transparency and written instructions from the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:46 IST
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo: @AITCofficial/X). Image Credit: ANI
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, on Wednesday, charged the Election Commission of India (ECI) with enabling 'vote theft' through administrative processes linked to voter lists, rather than Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Leading a ten-member delegation in a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner, Banerjee scrutinized BJP's high success rates across recent state elections, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, and Bihar, asserting that opposition parties have overlooked systemic flaws.

Banerjee also objected to the exclusion of BLA2 representatives from hearing venues during the Special Intensive Revision process, citing inconsistent practices that disadvantage West Bengal compared to Bihar.

Banerjee further criticized the ECI for allegedly discriminating against West Bengal, subjecting it to excessive scrutiny and micro-observer deployment, potentially impacting migrant workers.

Questioning the Commission's modus operandi, Banerjee called for transparency and decentralization, criticizing the reliance on unofficial communication methods like WhatsApp over formal circulars and public notifications.

