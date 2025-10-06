Left Menu

Flipkart Exits Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands with Major Stake Sale

Several major financial entities, including SBI Life Insurance and Morgan Stanley, have acquired over 7.31 crore shares, representing a 6% stake, in Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands from Flipkart Investments for Rs 998 crore. This transaction marks Flipkart's complete divestment from the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:34 IST
Flipkart Exits Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands with Major Stake Sale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant finance move, SBI Life Insurance, Aditya Birla MF, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs have acquired a substantial 6% stake in Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd, buying over 7.31 crore shares from Flipkart Investments for Rs 998 crore.

This transaction has seen diverse participation, with entities like Amansa Capital and Nippon India Mutual Fund investing in the company. Notably, SBI Life Insurance increased its holding by acquiring an additional 1.73 crore shares, raising its stake to 3.65% from 2.23%.

Flipkart's exit from Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands signifies a strategic divestment, coinciding with the elevation of company shares by 7.01%. This follows Flipkart's earlier exit from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, underscoring a noteworthy shift in strategic investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025