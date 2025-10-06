Indian Army Enhances Warfare Capabilities with AI Integration

The Indian Army is taking bold strides toward modernization by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its core operations. This advancement was notably demonstrated during Operation Sindoor, as reported by Lt Gen Rajeev Kumar Sahni, Director General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers.

Highlighting the technological prowess of the nation's forces, Lt Gen Sahni elaborated on the 16 technological clusters identified in June aimed at fortifying future warfare capabilities. He detailed the deployment of 23 in-house AI applications during the operation, which leveraged multi-sensor and multi-data models for real-time decision-making.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the India Meteorological Department, the Army developed 'Anuman 2.0', a precise weather forecasting tool covering a 200-kilometer radius. AI-enabled remotely piloted aircraft were crucial in providing instant feeds, ensuring mission success. The Army persistently adapts to new technologies, countering external threats such as reported Chinese support to Pakistan with strategic plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)