Indian Army Enhances Warfare Capabilities with AI Integration

The Indian Army is advancing its operational capabilities by integrating artificial intelligence into its core functions, as demonstrated in Operation Sindoor. Lt Gen Rajeev Kumar Sahni highlighted the successful use of in-house AI applications, weather forecasting systems, and AI-enabled RPAs, emphasizing future readiness through technological clusters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 23:45 IST
Before and after images of the damage caused by the Indian strike on Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, being displayed on the screen during the Air Chief Marshal LM Katre lecture (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Army is taking bold strides toward modernization by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its core operations. This advancement was notably demonstrated during Operation Sindoor, as reported by Lt Gen Rajeev Kumar Sahni, Director General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers.

Highlighting the technological prowess of the nation's forces, Lt Gen Sahni elaborated on the 16 technological clusters identified in June aimed at fortifying future warfare capabilities. He detailed the deployment of 23 in-house AI applications during the operation, which leveraged multi-sensor and multi-data models for real-time decision-making.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the India Meteorological Department, the Army developed 'Anuman 2.0', a precise weather forecasting tool covering a 200-kilometer radius. AI-enabled remotely piloted aircraft were crucial in providing instant feeds, ensuring mission success. The Army persistently adapts to new technologies, countering external threats such as reported Chinese support to Pakistan with strategic plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

