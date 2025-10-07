Ukraine Amplifies Gas Imports Amid Russian Strikes
Ukraine's energy minister, Svitlana Hrynchuk, announced plans to boost natural gas imports by 30% following Russian airstrikes. She discussed this initiative with G7 nations to ensure energy security. The strikes have severely impacted Ukraine's gas infrastructure, prompting urgent international cooperation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 07-10-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 14:53 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine has announced plans to increase its natural gas imports by 30% in response to recent Russian airstrikes that targeted its gas infrastructure.
On Tuesday, Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk revealed that discussions with G7 countries are underway to facilitate these additional imports.
This move highlights Ukraine's urgent need to bolster energy security amid ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement