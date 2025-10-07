Left Menu

France's Wine Output Dips Amid August Heatwave

The French Ministry of Agriculture adjusted its wine production forecast downward to 36 million hectolitres due to August's heatwave. This represents a 16% decrease from the five-year average. While certain regions like Champagne have fared better, others like Beaujolais and Charentes face significant declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 14:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The French Ministry of Agriculture has revised its wine production forecast for this year, reducing it to 36 million hectolitres. This update, announced on Tuesday, reflects a decrease from last month's projection of 37.4 million hectolitres and represents a 1% drop compared to last year's harvest.

The ministry indicated that the revision stems from a severe heatwave experienced in August, which adversely affected grape ripening and limited growth. Despite late September rains, the overall production potential was diminished. Notably, this year's output is 16% lower than the average over the past five years.

While champagne production is anticipated to rise by 14% year on year, other regions like Charentes and Bordeaux are expected to see declines. The impact of adverse weather and surplus management policies have further prompted numerous wine producers to uproot parts of their vineyards, affecting the industry's output.

(With inputs from agencies.)

