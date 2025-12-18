Agriculture Minister Criticizes Opposition's Uproar Over Employment Bill

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday criticized the opposition for their protest over the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill. He described their behavior in the Lok Sabha as 'disgraceful' and a threat to democratic traditions, terming it a shift toward 'mobocracy' and 'hooliganism.'

Following an adjournment triggered by the uproar, Chouhan questioned why the opposition was fixated on the bill's name rather than its substance. He highlighted the government's focus on expanding employment days and funding to enhance rural livelihoods, asserting that the proposed changes reflect the BJP's commitment to the welfare of the poor.

Chouhan condemned the actions of the opposition members, who he claimed disrupted the parliamentary session by tearing documents and standing on desks. He detailed that the new scheme aims for comprehensive village development and significant poverty alleviation, with government support ensuring improved infrastructure and increased job guarantees.

(With inputs from agencies.)